Quakes Hold on to Down Ports

July 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Stockton, CA - The Quakes' series in Stockton got off on the right foot on Tuesday night, as Rancho scored a 5-4 win over the Ports at Banner Island Ballpark.

Sean McLain (2) homered off former Quake and current Oakland rehabber Ross Stripling (0-1) and Samuel Munoz drove in a pair, helping Rancho build an early 5-0 lead.

Stockton battled back though, scoring the game's next four runs to make it a one-run game.

The back end of the Rancho bullpen was sound on Tuesday though, as Joseilyn Gonzalez, Reynaldo Yean and Noah Ruen each worked an inning to close it out. Ruen gave up a ninth inning run, but held on for his fifth save of the year.

Wyatt Crowell fired two innings of scoreless work to start, while Sean Paul Linan (2-1) gave up three runs over four innings to grab the win.

The Quakes (8-8) will continue their nine-game road trip on Wednesday, sending Christian Zazueta (0-2) to the mound for the second game of the six-game set. Stockton will throw right-hander Jose Dicochea at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will be on the road until Friday, July 19, when they return home to face the Lake Elsinore Storm in a brief three-game series. Friday the 19th will be Joe Kelly Bobblehead Giveaway to 1,500 fans in attendance. Tickets are available for all Quakes' home games online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

