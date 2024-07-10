Storm Rain Late on Umbrella-Less Grizzlies 13-5 Tuesday

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (6-10, 44-37) were rained on by the Lake Elsinore Storm (8-8, 40-40) 13-5 Tuesday evening from Lake Elsinore Diamond. Fresno saw their three-game winning streak end and their away losing skid extend to a season-worst seven contests (June 28-July 9). The Grizzlies dropped to 1-9 on the road in the second half, despite going 23-11 in the first part of their 2024 schedule. The 13 runs allowed by Fresno were tied for the most given up to Lake Elsinore since the Grizzlies joined the California League in 2021 (June 9, 2023 at Chukchansi Park). It was also tied for the most runs permitted by the Fresno pitching staff in a game this season (May 16 at Stockton).

The teams played a see-saw contest over the first six innings of action. The Grizzlies clawed ahead 2-0 in the top of the first from an Andy Perez RBI groundout and Felix Tena RBI single. Caleb Hobson (bunt single) and Braylen Wimmer (Storm error) were the run recipients. Lake Elsinore knotted the affair at two in the bottom of the third when Padres #4 overall prospect Leodalis De Vries clobbered a two-run clout to left field. It was the 17-year-old's fifth homer of the year.

Fresno made it 3-2 in the top of the fifth when Wimmer lifted a sacrifice fly to right, adding Darius Perry. The Storm responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, grabbing a 4-3 lead. Rosman Verdugo slugged a two-RBI double to right, netting Jose Sanabria and J.D. Gonzalez. In the top of the sixth, Perry pushed the Grizzlies in front 5-4 with a two-RBI rocket double down the left field line. Lake Elsinore once again evened the score, this time at five, in the bottom of the sixth. Ethan Long laced a single to center, plating Ryan Wilson.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Storm hailed 10 batters to the dish, recording six runs. It was tied for the most runs given up by the Grizzlies in a single inning this year (1st on June 26 at San Jose). Verdugo and Braedon Karpathios spanked RBI singles to start the onslaught of runs. Then, Jacob Campbell belted a two-RBI double to center, yielding both players listed above. Finally, Long mashed a two-run tater to left-center field, his third wallop of the 2024 campaign. Lake Elsinore supplied two more runs for good measure in the bottom of the eighth. Wilson and Long sprayed RBI singles to center, providing the Storm with nine unanswered runs and the win.

Grizzlies' catcher Perry led the charge with two hits, including that two-RBI double. Perry was responsible for nabbing Verdugo twice on the basepaths, once at second and another time at third. Nick Gile roped a double and drew a walk. Hobson relished a multi-hit night and continued his strong defensive play in the field. Both Wimmer and Tena had similar lines, etching a single, RBI and run scored.

Fresno lefty Albert Pacheco did not factor in the line after allowing five runs (earned) in five and two-thirds innings. Pacheco retired the first eight batters of the contest, but could not get out of the sixth. Brady Hill (2-4) agonized the defeat after permitting five runs (earned) in one-third of a frame. Kannon Handy and Austin Becker were tagged with runs in an inning of work apiece. Becker was activated to the Grizzlies roster this afternoon after an Achilles injury this offseason.

The Storm lineup pooled together 16 hits with every starter manufacturing runs in some regard. Verdugo enjoyed four hits (two doubles), three RBI and two runs. Long concluded his contest with four RBI and three hits. Lake Elsinore southpaw Luis Gutierrez mustered a no-decision after an identical finish to Pacheco. Over five and two-thirds frames, Gutierrez was charged with eight hits and five runs (three earned). Johan Moreno (3-1) was awarded the triumph after two and one-third extraordinary innings. Moreno's lone baserunner was on a strike-three wild pitch. Yerry Landinez wrapped up the ninth successfully.

The squads continue their six-game set tomorrow night from Lake Elsinore Diamond. This is the last series before the Minor League All-Star Break.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Darius Perry (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R; 2 caught baserunners)

- RF Felix Tena (1-3, RBI, R, BB, CS)

- CF Caleb Hobson (2-4, R)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- DH Rosman Verdugo (4-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 CS)

- 1B Ethan Long (3-5, HR, 4 RBI, R)

- SS Leodalis De Vries (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 6:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Lake Elsinore Storm

Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (3-3, 4.87) vs. Lake Elsinore RHP Jose Luis Reyes (3-6, 7.49)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies allowed six extra-base hits (four doubles and two homers).

