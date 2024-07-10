Giants Walk-off Series Opener in San Jose

July 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, CA- Giants complete ninth inning comeback defeating Visalia 5-4. The Rawhide took an early 4-0 lead behind back-to-back homeruns against Giants rehab pitcher Robbie Ray. However, in the bottom of the ninth inning, third baseman Charlie Szykowny hit a walkoff single to complete the comeback.

Jansel Luis became the ninth Rawhide player to record a four hit game including a pair of doubles and singles. Kenny Castillo gathered his second home run of the season during his first at-bat. Alongside Castillo, Druw Jones recorded his fifth homer of the season joining Adrian de Leon and Jackson Feltner.

The Rawhide used four arms including starting pitcher Casey Anderson. The Rawhide starter went four innings of work giving up two earned runs. Following the loss, Alexis Liebano falls to 2-3 with a 4.91 ERA.

Tomorrow is game two of the six game series beginning at 1:00 pm from Excite Ballpark. Daniel Nunez will make his third start for the Hide while Alex Cobb will make his third rehab appearance for the Giants.

