2024 Will be Final Season for Nuts at John Thurman Field

July 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







Modesto, CA - The Seattle Mariners and the City of Modesto announced today that a mutual agreement on a long-term lease extension for the California League Modesto Nuts could not be reached. While both entities hoped for a more favorable outcome, the negotiations were unsuccessful, and the current lease agreement will expire on September 30, 2024.

Due to the Lease expiration, the 2024 season will be the final season of the Nuts in Modesto at John Thurman Field.

"We're disappointed we were unable to agree upon an extension," said Nuts General Manager, Veronica Hernandez. "I know we and the city worked very hard to find common ground and unfortunately were unable to accomplish our goal.

"We are thankful for the legacy the Modesto Nuts leaves behind and we wish them the very best success in their future endeavors," said Mayor Sue Zwahlen. "Negotiations can be very challenging, and we worked diligently over the last year with the Modesto Nuts to explore various solutions."

"Modesto has welcomed our players and staff with open arms, and we've very much enjoyed our experience playing in John Thurman Field in front of the terrific fans of the greater Modesto area," Hernandez continued. "Our hope and plan is to conclude the 2024 season the same way we finished 2023: By hoisting a Cal League Championship Banner."

In October of 2016, the Seattle Mariners came in as partial owners of the organization with HWS (a private ownership group). In November of 2020, the Seattle Mariners stepped in to fully acquire the organization. Professional baseball in Modesto has acquired some hardware, with 10 championships, two of which were as a Seattle Mariners affiliate.

There are still close to 30 home games left in the Modesto Nuts regular season, with a lot of fun left to be had at John Thurman Field. Come out and join your Modesto Nuts as we continue to celebrate baseball, and entertainment in our community. Tickets are available at modestonuts.com/tickets or 209-572-4487.

