Storm Cook Up a Baker's Dozen of Runs, Beat Grizzlies

July 10, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The Lake Elsinore Storm had two consecutive days off for the first time since April 5th, otherwise known as Opening Day. This is because, in Single-A, a series lasts six games with off days on Mondays. Due to the position of the Fourth of July, the team was able to take both Sunday and Monday off before coming back home to face the Fresno Grizzlies.

Those two days were just what the trainer ordered as they would explode for 13 runs in tonight's victory over Fresno. The evening began as a back-and-forth affair. The Grizzlies would be the first to strike, scoring two runs after a single and a fielder's choice error put the first two Fresnoians on base.

The Storm's starting pitcher, Luis Gutierrez, would limit the damage as much as possible. He would get through the next three innings without giving up a run.

At the plate, Lake Elsinore finally responded in the third inning when a Chase Valentine walk set up Leodalis De Vries. The fourth-ranked Padres Prospect would launch his fourth home run in the last three games to tie the game at two runs each. The 17-year-old now has a 1.180 OPS since June 24th.

The Grizzlies would retake the lead on a sacrifice fly, the first earned run against Gutierrez on the night. The Storm wouldn't allow them to enjoy their newfound lead, however. Rosman Verdugo would slap a double that brought home two runs to retake it. Verdugo, after going 5-5 last week against the Inland Empire 66ers, went 4-5 today with three RBIs. The 19-year-old now has an OPS of .797.

On the mound, Gutierrez wouldn't be able to get through the sixth inning. He would get two outs before two walks and a double gave the Grizzlies the advantage on the scoreboard. Johan Moreno would relieve him and get the next out in six pitches.

After an Ethan Long single tied the game up, the Storm formed at full strength and The Lake Elsinore Diamond was at the very center of the damage. The first five batters of the inning would reach base and four runs would touch home plate at the blink of an eye. After a pitching change, Ethan Long would slam a home run that turned the game into a certified blowout. The Storm would score twice more before the night was over, giving Lake Elsinore the 13-5 victory over their Northern foes.

Johan Moreno would ultimately go 2.1 innings with two strikeouts, no hits, no walks, and no runs scored. Yerry Landinez would rubber-stamp the victory in the top of the ninth inning.

The Lake Elsinore Storm will play five more games against the Fresno Grizzlies. Tomorrow's game has a 6:05 start time and all pets are welcome into the ballpark.

