Quakes Fall in Series Finale

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies completed a dominating series, as they downed the Quakes on Sunday by a final of 10-1 at Chukchansi Park.

The win gives Fresno five of six in the series, as Rancho will enter Tuesday's home stand against Visalia, two games back in the South Division.

Fresno starter Mason Green (3-1) delivered an overwhelming performance, limiting a Rancho offense that was held to two total hits on Saturday, to only one hit over the first seven innings of Sunday's game.

Fresno got the early lead, scoring two in each of the first two innings against Rancho starter Edgardo Henriquez (1-2).

The Quakes scored their lone run in the eighth, when Yunior Garcia singled and eventually scored on a Kenneth Betancourt RBI single.

Rancho (21-18) will take a much-needed day off on Monday, then open a 12-game home stand at LoanMart Field.

Jerming Rosario (1-3) will go for Rancho on Tuesday, as they host Visalia in a six-game set. Tuesday the 24th is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit rcquakes.com to pledge to recycle ten bottles or can for a free seat to Tuesday's game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

