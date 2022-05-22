Green dominates, offense explodes as Fresno routs Rancho Cucamonga 10-1

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (25-14) conquered the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (21-18) 10-1 Sunday afternoon from Chukchansi Park. Fresno was dominant on both sides of the baseball, picking up multiple team and individual season-bests. The Grizzlies improved to 10-2 in day games and took five of six from the Quakes.

Fresno's lineup supplied a season-high 18 hits with eight starters notching multi-hit contests. Adael Amador had a trio of hits, tying an individual game-high by a Grizzlies batter. Amador and Braxton Fulford matched individual season-highs with six at-bats while Fulford produced two RBI as well. Trevor Boone was the other multi-RBI recipient. He went deep in consecutive affairs and scored three times, an individual season-best. Finally, Braiden Ward swiped a game-high two bags, giving him 22 stolen bases (0 caught) on the year.

The Grizzlies scoring commenced in the first after a Fulford double to left-center field. He would later race home on a double steal to make it 2-0 Grizzlies. In the second, Boone powered a solo shot to deep left field, his third bomb of 2022. Then, Fulford smacked a single, netting Amador. In the sixth, Yanquiel Fernandez extended the lead to 5-0 after a rocket double. The advantage would lengthen to 6-0 after a bases-loaded walk to Ward. After Rancho Cucamonga mustered a run in the eighth, the Fresno offense expanded the lead with four runs in the bottom half. A sacrifice fly and two base knocks by Boone and Amador closed out the offensive onslaught.

Thanks to the run support, Grizzlies lefty Mason Green cruised to his third triumph of the season. Green twirled a career-high seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and three walks while fanning four. Over the past two contests, Fresno starters permitted two hits and four walks while punching out 11 in 13 frames. Ever Moya and Luis Amoroso wrapped up the win with two solid innings of work. The Grizzlies turned three double plays for the second consecutive affair, the most by the club this season. Both squads will take Monday off before returning to action on Tuesday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Mason Green (7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)

- 1B Trevor Boone (2-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- CF Braiden Ward (2-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, HBP, 2 SB)

- C Braxton Fulford (2-6, 2B, 2 RBI, R, SB)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 1B Yunior Garcia (1-2, R, BB)

- 2B Kenneth Betancourt (1-3, RBI)

- CF Jake Vogel (1-3)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Tuesday May 24 Stockton Ports (Home) Stockton LHP James Gonzalez (0-0, 2.84) vs. Fresno RHP Cullen Kafka (1-1, 5.25) 11:05 AM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Rancho Cucamonga committed 16 errors during the series.

