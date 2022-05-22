Ports Fall to Hot-Hitting Nuts in Series Finale

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Modesto Nuts pounded out 14 hits as the Ports fell 9-1 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark. Despite the loss, the Ports still won four of the six games in the series against their North Division rivals this week.

With the game scoreless after three innings, the Nuts (17-22) got on the board with three straight singles against Stockton starter Blake Beers. Edwin Arroyo singled to right center to start the frame and moved up to third base on a Ben Ramirez single to the same area. With runners on the corners and nobody out, Robert Perez, Jr. blooped a single to right to score Arroyo, giving the Nuts a 1-0 lead.

Modesto struck for four more runs in the top of the fifth. With one out, Colin Davis singled to right center and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After a Harry Ford infield single put runners on the corners with one out, Arroyo lined a double to the wall in right to score Davis, making it 2-0. After another run scored on a wild pitch, Ben Ramirez lifted a two-run shot to the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch in right field to make it 5-0 Modesto.

Trailing 8-0 after Modesto scored three more runs in the top of the seventh, the Ports (15-24) got on the board in the bottom of the eighth. Mariano Ricciardi started the inning with a one-out single to left center and moved up to third base on a single to right field by Jalen Greer. With two outs Ricciardi came in to score on a wild pitch by reliever Raul Alcantara to get the Ports on the board and make it 8-1.

The Nuts scored their final run with two outs in the top of the ninth on an RBI double to right center field by Walking Cabrera.

Jordan Jackson (2-3) picked up the win for the Nuts, cruising through five shutout innings while allowing just four hits with four strikeouts. Beers (2-2) was charged with the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits over five innings.

After going 4-2 against Modesto in six games at Banner Island Ballpark this week, the Ports begin a 12-game road trip with the first of a six-game series against the Grizzlies on Tuesday at 11:05 am at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno. Following their trip to Fresno Stockton travels to San Jose for a six-game set against the Giants.

The Ports return to Banner Island Ballpark on Tuesday, June 7 to start a six-game series against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644- 1900.

