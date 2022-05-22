Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Rancho Cucamonga

The Grizzlies and Quakes conclude their six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies LHP Mason Green and Quakes RHP Edgardo Henriquez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

THE SINGLE-A DODGERS ARE IN TOWN: The Fresno Grizzlies and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two meetings between the clubs and the only regular season series in downtown Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies and Quakes only played each other six times, all in Fresno. The Grizzlies won four of the six games, including an epic 10-9 comeback, walk-off win on July 3rd.

SPEAKING OF WALK-OFF WINS: The Grizzlies walked off on the Quakes 8-7 Tuesday morning from Chukchansi Park. Fresno relished their second walk-off win this season (Opening Night, April 8) with pinch hitter Zach Kokoska enjoying another game-winning hit. This was the third comeback victory for the Grizzlies in the past week and the fifth time overall this year. Kokoska took a 1-0 pitch to deep right field, ending the game on a three-run walk-off homer. The Grizzlies were trailing by three runs heading into the frame and found a way to get a crucial victory to open the series.

SEISMIC SUCCESS ON SATURDAY: The Grizzlies earned their second shutout win of the year, blanking the Quakes 9-0 last night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno pitching allowed a season-low two hits and picked up their fourth series victory of 2022. Grizzlies starter Victor Juarez (3-0, win) was nearly untouchable over a career-high six scoreless innings. The righty issued a first inning walk and didn't allow a hit until a Julio Carrion leadoff single in the sixth. Juarez finished his evening facing one batter over the minimum and tied his career-high with seven strikeouts. Tyler Ahearn (2.0 IP) and Joel Condreay (1.0 IP) wrapped up the shutout with three combined punchouts. Besides dominant pitching, Fresno also found success at the plate. In the third, an Adael Amador broken bat single and Warming Bernabel RBI double clawed the Grizzlies ahead 2-0. Trevor Boone made it 4-0 in the fourth when he mustered an infield single and advanced to third on two errors. Finally, Fresno scored five runs in the eighth to expand the advantage to 9-0. Juan Guerrero netted two runs with a single to center and Boone mashed a three-run moonshot to left field. It was the fifth three-run homer by the Grizzlies in the series. Amador, Guerrero and Boone each provided a pair of hits with Boone driving in four runs, a career-high. Guerrero waltzed home three times, a career-high as well. The Grizzlies defense also turned three double plays, a season-best.

ROARING AND SHAKING UP SINGLE-A: The Grizzlies and Quakes are ranked 1-2 in eight different Single-A offensive categories. These categories include batting average, at-bats, runs, hits, total bases, RBI, slugging percentage and OPS. Fresno is ranked first with a .268 batting average (Rancho Cucamonga, .255), 352 hits (Rancho Cucamonga, 337), 588 total bases (Rancho Cucamonga, 558) .448 slugging percentage (Rancho Cucamonga, .422) and an .803 OPS (Rancho Cucamonga, .792). On the other side, the Quakes are ranked first with 1,322 at-bats (Grizzlies, 1,313), 244 runs (Grizzlies, 238) and 217 RBI (Grizzlies, 211).

GREEN GOES FOR THE GRIZZLIES: Today's scheduled starter is lefty Mason Green, a 23-year old from Lenexa, Kansas. Green was selected by the Rockies in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Central Missouri, a Division II college. In Green's last collegiate season, he started all 18 games on the bump, going an outrageous 16-0, finishing his college career without a loss (27-0). Green had one complete game shutout and pitched 104.2 frames. He also struck out 123 batters and walked 26, becoming just the sixth Central Missouri Mule to ever reach 100 strikeouts in a single-season. Read more about Green on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (4-6), Beige (4-2), Black & Gold (4-0), Gray (10-4), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

MAY 24, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 11:05 AM PT

TBA vs RHP Cullen Kafka (1-1, 5.25)

MAY 25, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs RHP Case Williams (2-1, 4.02)

MAY 26, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs RHP McCade Brown (0-1, 7.82)

MAY 27, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs RHP Brayan Castillo (0-3, 6.10)

Recent Transactions:

5/19: OF Benny Montgomery: Placed on IL

5/17: OF Benny Montgomery: Activated off IL

5/17: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

5/17: C AJ Lewis: Assigned to Fresno from A+ Spokane

5/15: RHP Juan Mejia: Placed on IL

5/14: C Bryant Quijada: Placed on IL

