Giants Fall 7-5, Split Series with Inland Empire

The San Jose Giants suffered a 7-5 loss to the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday afternoon at San Manuel Stadium in the final game of series. The Giants were unable to hold a late 5-1 lead as the Sixers erupted for five runs in the bottom of the seventh before adding a single tally in the eighth on their way to a come-from-behind victory. With the loss, San Jose (24-15) settles for a split of the six-game set at Inland Empire.

Garrett Frechette (2-for-3) had a pair of hits for the Giants in defeat while Aeverson Arteaga (1-for-4, 3B, RBI) added an RBI triple and Adrian Sugastey (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) a run-scoring double.

Matt Mikulski delivered an excellent start on the mound for San Jose tossing four strong innings with only one unearned run allowed. Mikulski surrendered two hits, walked three and struck out four during his outing.

The Giants trailed 1-0 early before pushing across a run in the top of the third to tie the game when Dilan Rosario led off the inning with a triple and scored on Alexander Suarez's sacrifice fly. The game then remained at 1-1 until San Jose scored four times in the top of the sixth. Grant McCray started the frame by reaching on an error before stealing second. Arteaga then hit an RBI triple to deep center as McCray came home to put the Giants ahead for the first time. After Vaun Brown struck out, Sugastey doubled to left plating Arteaga to make it 3-1. Then after Frechette singled, an errant throw from Sixers catcher Edgar Quero on a pick-off attempt allowed two more runs to score for a 5-1 San Jose advantage.

Meanwhile, Trevor McDonald had relieved Mikulski to begin the bottom of the fifth and initially threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but would run into trouble in the seventh. With the Giants still holding onto a four-run lead, D'Shawn Knowles started the pivotal seventh-inning rally with a single, stole second and scored on Myles Emmerson's one-out RBI single to bring Inland Empire to within 5-2. After Starlin Gill walked, rehabbing Angels catcher Max Stassi singled to load the bases. Adrian Placencia was up next and he smacked a two-run double to trim the San Jose lead to 5-4. Quero then stepped to the plate and grounded a single into center plating two more as Inland Empire jumped back in front by a 6-5 margin.

The Giants threatened in the top of the eighth as Brown singled with one out before a two-out walk to Frechette moved the potential tying run into scoring position, but Yorlis Rodriguez flied out to end the inning. The 66ers then pushed across an insurance run in the bottom of the inning against Spencer Bivens as Knowles doubled with one out before consecutive walks loaded the bases. Gill then came through with an RBI single to stretch the Inland Empire lead to 7-5.

In the top of the ninth, Max Wright worked a leadoff walk for San Jose, but the next three batters were retired on a pair of strikeouts and a fly out to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Back-To-Back Losses: The Giants have lost back-to-back games for the first time in May. San Jose last dropped consecutive contests when they lost three in a row from April 28-30.

Inside The Box Score: Inland Empire out-hit San Jose 9-6. Four 66ers pitchers combined to record 14 strikeouts, including 10 from starter Julio Goff in his six innings of work (2 ER allowed). The triples by Dilan Rosario and Aeverson Arteaga were each their first of the season. Trevor McDonald (2 2/3 IP, 5 R, 1 BB, 3 SO) was saddled with the loss.

Hitting Streak Ends: Yorlis Rodriguez saw his hitting streak snapped at 10 games after finishing 0-for-4. It's the longest hit streak by a Giants player this season.

Late Lead Lost: The Giants lost for only the third time this season when leading after six innings (17-3).

Standings Update: The Giants (24-15) are now one game behind the Fresno Grizzlies (25-14) for first place in the first half North Division race. 27 games remain in the half.

On Deck: Following an off day, the Giants continue their road trip with a six-game set against the Modesto Nuts. Tuesday's series opener is a 7:05 PM first pitch. The entire series can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

