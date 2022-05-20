Quakes Dropped, 8-4

Fresno, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes dropped their fifth straight decision, losing a third straight game to Fresno, 8-4 on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.

The Grizzlies only finished with five total hits, but three of them were round-trippers, as they've now outhomered Rancho 7-0 in this series.

Fresno starter McCade Brown got some early run support, as the Grizzlies got two in the first, then thanks to a three-run homer by A.J. Lewis, led 5-0 after two innings against Benony Robles (2-2).

Leading 6-0 in the fifth, Brown ran into pitch count and had to leave with two outs, after giving up consecutive infield singles. Reliever Felix Ramires gave up an infield hit to Yeiner Fernandez, before Alex De Jesus unloaded the bases with a three-run double. Diego Cartaya followed with a double off the top of the wall, plating De Jesus to make it 6-4.

That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as reliever Jarrod Cande (1-1) handled Rancho over the final four innings to earn the win.

Rancho (20-16) will look to break the slump on Friday, sending Ben Casparius (0-2) to the hill against Fresno's Brayan Castillo (0-2) at 6:50pm.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 24th, as they host Visalia in a six-game set. Tuesday the 24th is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit rcquakes.com to pledge to recycle ten bottles or can for a free seat to Tuesday's game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

