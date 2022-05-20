Big Innings Halt Ports' Winning Streak

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Modesto Nuts scored five runs in the top of the second inning and never looked back as the Ports saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with an 11-3 loss to their North Division rival on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Nuts' (16-21) five-run second inning began with a bunt single by Brett Rodriguez, who stole second base and moved to third base with one out on a ground ball to second base by Ty Duvall. After Ports' starter Kyle Virbitsky issued a walk to Amador Arias to put runners on the corners Colin Davis picked up his first hit of the series, an RBI single to left field to give Modesto a 1-0 lead. With runners on second and third, Jonatan Clase doubled on a ground ball down the right field line to score Arias, making it 2-0. Edwin Arroyo followed with the big hit of the day, a three-run homer to center field to score Davis and Clase to extend the Nuts' lead to 5-0.

The Ports (14-23) took some momentum back in the bottom of the second against Nuts' starter William Fleming when Max Muncy and Kevin Richards hit back-to-back solo home runs, cutting Modesto's lead to 5-2. With their solo shots, both Muncy and Richards extended their respective hitting streaks to seven.

With three runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings, the Nuts put the game away. After loading the bases with one out in the top of the fifth, the Nuts scored two runs on a throwing error by Ports' catcher Shane McGuire, and another on a wild pitch to take an 8-2 lead. Modesto again loaded the bases in the sixth for Colin Davis who stroked a two-out, bases clearing double to right center field to blow the game open and increase the Nuts' advantage to 11-2.

The Ports picked up a run in the top of the eighth when Junior Perez drove home Pedro Pineda, who walked to lead off the inning, with a double down the left field like to make it 11-3.

Virbitsky (2-2) took the loss for Stockton allowing six runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings, while Fleming (2-4) picked up the win with five innings of two-run ball.

The Ports and Nuts continue their series on Saturday night with game five of six at Banner Island Ballpark, first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

