Casparius Shines in Streak-Snapping Win
May 20, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Fresno, CA - Ben Casparius earned his first pro win and Gaige Howard knocked in his first run with his first hit as a pro, as the Quakes ended their five-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies.
Casparius (1-2) turned in a gem, as the right-hander allowed just one run on five hits, recording a career-best eight strikeouts over five innings.
Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, the Quakes finally got him some offense, as they broke through with three against Fresno starter Brayan Castillo (0-3). Howard put the Quakes on the board, tying the game with an RBI hit to left field. Julio Carrion put Rancho ahead to stay, as his sac fly scored Alex De Jesus for a 2-1 lead. Luis Diaz capped the inning with an RBI single, scoring Howard for a 3-1 advantage.
Luis Rodriguez (3) homered to right field with a man aboard in the fifth, as the Quakes extended the lead to 5-1.
Fresno got a run back in the sixth against Kelvin Bautista, but would get no closer, as Ronan Kopp and Madison Jeffrey combined to work three scoreless frames.
The Quakes capped the scoring in the ninth, as Yeiner Fernandez and De Jesus each had an RBI hit, making it 7-2.
Rancho (21-16) remains one game back of Lake Elsinore in the South Division, as the Storm have now won four straight overall. The Quakes will send Maddux Bruns (0-0) to the hill on Saturday at 6:50pm, as he takes on Fresno's Victor Juarez (2-0) in game five of the series.
The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 24th, as they host Visalia in a six-game set. Tuesday the 24th is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit rcquakes.com to pledge to recycle ten bottles or can for a free seat to Tuesday's game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!
