Ports Blank Nuts, Cruise to Fifth Straight Win

May 20, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca.- Four pitchers combined on the Ports' first shutout of the season and the Ports scored three times with two outs in picking up their fifth consecutive victory with a 5-0 win over the Modesto Nuts on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The five-game streak is the Ports' longest since they won five in a row from June 4-9 of 2019.

Luke Anderson, Aaron Cohn, Robin Vazquez and Clark Cota combined on the shutout for Stockton, the Ports' first since they beat the Nuts 9-0 on July 8, 2021 when Jorge Juan, Trayson Kubo and Jose Mora three-hit Modesto at John Thurman Field.

The Ports (14-22) took the lead in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs and Pedro Pineda on first base, Kevin Richards tripled to deep center field to score Pineda and give the Ports a 1-0.

After an RBI single by Jalen Greer in the fourth gave the Ports a 2-0 lead, Stockton struck for three more in the fifth. CJ Rodriguez got the inning started with a one-out single to left center field and after he advanced to second on a wild pitch, Richards reached on an error by Nuts' second baseman Amador Arias to put runners on first and second. Max Muncy then followed with a single to left center to score Rodriguez, making it 3-0 Ports.

Shane McGuire singled to left field to load the bases for Junior Perez, who grounded into a fielders' choice that allowed Richards to score to give the Ports a 4-0 lead. It became 5-0 when Muncy scored from third base on a wild pitch with two outs.

The Nuts (15-21) loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, and had runners in scoring position in the fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth but failed to score. Stockton pitching held the Nuts to 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

