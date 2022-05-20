Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Rancho Cucamonga

Tonight, we have our Mental Health Awareness Night and Friday Night Fireworks. Tomorrow, we have a pregame concert for Christian Fellowship Night, Community Outreach Night and the celebration of the 2002 Taylor Cup Champion Fresno Falcons!

The Grizzlies and Quakes continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Brayan Castillo and Quakes RHP Ben Casparius are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS: Tonight is Mental Health Awareness Night at Chukchansi Park. To commemorate the event, the Grizzlies will be wearing specialty black/green jerseys, socks, belts and wristbands (lime green is the official color of mental health awareness) for the game. The team will also promote the cause throughout the month to help draw awareness. This year's theme is around hope. We hope that everyone can speak more openly about struggles around our social, mental, and emotional wellness and support each other through those challenges. We want to continue to normalize the topic and having a mental health night at the ballpark is a way to try and get past the stigma which prevented us from sharing our challenges, fearful of being rejected and hesitant in getting help.

THE SINGLE-A DODGERS ARE IN TOWN: The Fresno Grizzlies and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two meetings between the clubs and the only regular season series in downtown Fresno. Last season, the Grizzlies and Quakes only played each other six times, all in Fresno. The Grizzlies won four of the six games, including an epic 10-9 comeback, walk-off win on July 3rd.

SPEAKING OF WALK-OFF WINS: The Grizzlies walked off on the Quakes 8-7 Tuesday morning from Chukchansi Park. Fresno relished their second walk-off win this season (Opening Night, April 8) with pinch hitter Zach Kokoska enjoying another game-winning hit. This was the third comeback victory for the Grizzlies in the past week and the fifth time overall this year. Kokoska took a 1-0 pitch to deep right field, ending the game on a three-run walk-off homer. The Grizzlies were trailing by three runs heading into the frame and found a way to get a crucial victory to open the series.

ROARING AND SHAKING UP SINGLE-A: The Grizzlies and Quakes are ranked 1-2 in eight different Single-A offensive categories. These categories include batting average, at-bats, hits, total bases, runs, RBI, OPS and hit-by-pitches. Fresno is ranked first with a .271 batting average (Rancho Cucamonga, .257), 338 hits (Rancho Cucamonga, 324), 567 total bases (Rancho Cucamonga, 537) and an .812 OPS (Rancho Cucamonga, .800). On the other side, the Quakes are ranked first with 1,260 at-bats (Grizzlies, 1,245), 237 runs (Grizzlies, 227), 210 RBI (Grizzlies, 202) and 41 hit-by-pitches (Grizzlies, 36).

BOTTOM THIRD OF THE FRESNO LINEUP: The Grizzlies overpowered the Quakes 8-4 last night from Chukchansi Park. With the triumph, Fresno extended their home win streak to five games, a season-long. The Grizzlies also improved to 18-4 when scoring first and 19-6 when blasting a homer. Fresno's offense gathered six hits with half of them leaving the yard. All three longballs and six of the seven RBI were collected by the bottom third of the lineup. AJ Lewis (3-run), Braxton Fulford (2-run) and Juan Guerrero (solo) all enjoyed a trip around the bases with each guy picking up a unique statistic. Lewis' clout was on his first at-bat since re-joining the Grizzlies. The last time Lewis crushed a dinger was in Fresno's regular season finale of 2021. Fulford's wallop was his second of the season and first at Chukchansi Park. Finally, Guerrero belted a bomb in back-to-back affairs, giving him four on the 2022 campaign.

TIME TO DOMINATE WITH CASTILLO: The Grizzlies give the ball tonight to Brayan Castillo for the seventh time this year. Over his first two starts, Castillo did not allow an earned run while fanning eight over 9.2 innings. The 21-year old Dominican native enters his fifth professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization. At instructional ball, Castillo showed a 93-97 MPH fastball, a slider that showed more depth than tilt and a changeup in the high-80s. Read more about the righty on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (4-6), Beige (4-2), Black & Gold (4-0), Gray (10-4), Specialty Promo (0-1), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

MAY 21, 2022 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

LHP Maddux Bruns (0-0, 4.20) vs RHP Victor Juarez (2-0, 3.38)

MAY 22, 2022 VS. RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 1:05 PM PT

RHP Edgardo Henriquez (1-1, 3.26) vs LHP Mason Green (2-1, 2.78)

MAY 24, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 11:05 AM PT

TBA vs RHP Cullen Kafka (1-1, 5.25)

MAY 25, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs RHP Case Williams (2-1, 4.02)

Recent Transactions:

5/19: OF Benny Montgomery: Placed on IL

5/17: OF Benny Montgomery: Activated off IL

5/17: LHP Felix Ramires: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

5/17: C AJ Lewis: Assigned to Fresno from A+ Spokane

5/15: RHP Juan Mejia: Placed on IL

5/14: C Bryant Quijada: Placed on IL

