Quakes Drop Friday-Night Affair to 66ers

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers put up season-highs in both runs and hits, as they defeated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Friday night by a final score of 14-5 at LoanMart Field.

Jeremiah Jackson drove in four runs to give him a league-high 29 on the year and collected two of the 66ers 14 hits on the night.

With the game still scoreless, Rancho starter Robbie Peto gave up three in the third inning and was eventually chased before the end of the inning.

The Quakes responded to tie the game in the bottom of the third though, as Sam McWilliams' two-run double evened the game at 3-3.

Inland Empire answered with four in the fourth and never looked back, taking a 7-3 lead against Julian Smith (1-3).

The Quakes got single runs in the seventh and eighth, but couldn't get any closer, as they mustered just eight hits offensively.

Inland Empire reliever Adam Seminaris (1-1) was credited with the win, helping Inland Empire pull to within one game of the Quakes in the South Division standings.

Rancho (14-13) will send Jimmy Lewis (0-1) to the hill against Inland Empire's John Swanda (2-1) on Saturday night as the series continues from LoanMart Field. Game time is 6:30pm and tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

