DeLuca Walk-Off Blast Wins It

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - For the second time in six days, the Quakes got a come-from-behind win on a walk-off home run, as Rancho rallied for a 4-3 win on Thursday night over Inland Empire.

Jonny DeLuca's two-run 450-foot shot to left-center field gave the Quakes their second ninth-inning win on their current home stand, as a sold-out crowd at LoanMart Field celebrated the sixth Rancho win in nine tries on the home stand.

The 66ers got a run on a passed ball in the top of the ninth inning against eventual winner Franklin De La Paz (1-0), taking a 3-2 lead to the last of the ninth.

Inland Empire reliever Julio Goff (3-1) lost Brandon Lewis on a 3-2 pitch, walking the tying run to start the inning, bringing up DeLuca. Two pitches into the at-bat, DeLuca smashed his second homer in as many nights and fourth of the year, sending the sell-out crowd into hysteria.

The Quakes had just four hits on the night, a season-low for a winning effort.

Rancho (14-12) now owns a two-game lead over Inland Empire in the South Division standings. Rancho will look for three of four over the 66ers on Friday night, sending right-hander Robbie Peto (0-1) to the mound against 66ers right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (1-1). Game time on Friday is 6:30pm.

