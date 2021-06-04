Aeilts Highlights Fresno 10-7 Comeback against Visalia

Fresno, CA - After trailing 6-0 in the second inning, the Fresno Grizzlies (17-10) showed their comeback claws, roaring back to a 10-7 victory over the Visalia Rawhide (6-21) Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies improved to 9-0 against their Highway 99 rivals and 4-1 on Thursday's. Four of Fresno's five series have started with the Grizzlies winning the first three games.

Joe Aeilts headlined the Fresno lineup with three hits, his second straight evening with the feat. Aeilts notched a pair of RBI and stolen bases as well. Five other Grizzlies' starters secured one RBI with Zac Veen recording two hits and three runs. Eddy Diaz supplied a double and two runs in the triumph.

The Rawhide had a trio of offensive stars. Manuel Garcia drove in four runs with three coming from a double in the first inning. Neyfy Castillo belted three hits including a homer while Jorge Barrosa finished with two hits and runs.

Both starters did not hurl more than four innings and factor in the decision. Robinson Hernandez (2-0) celebrated the win and Juan Mejia obtained his league-leading seventh save. Harrison Francis (1-2) suffered the loss for Visalia.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Keegan James (3.0 IP, 0 R, 4 K, career-highs)

- RF/CF Joe Aeilts (3-4, 2 RBI, R, BB, 2 SB)

- DH Zac Veen (2-4, RBI, 3 R, BB, SB)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 1B Neyfy Castillo (3-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R)

- C Manuel Garcia (1-3, 2B, 4 RBI, R)

- CF Jorge Barrosa (2-4, 2 R, BB)

On Deck:

Friday, June 4 vs Visalia Rawhide, Visalia RHP Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 3.00) vs. Fresno RHP Mitchell Kilkenny (1-2, 1.80), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

11 of the last 15 games for the Grizzlies have been one or two-run affairs (5-6). Overall, 18 of the first 27 games for Fresno have been decided by two runs or less. The Grizzlies are 10-8 in those contests with a 5-4 mark at home.

