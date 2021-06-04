Comeback Extends Ports' Streak to Four

June 4, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - For the second straight night the Stockton Ports overcame a 4-1 deficit, extending their winning streak to four with a 5-4 victory in ten innings over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Trailing 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Ports (12-15) cut the deficit to one with a two run frame. With runners on first and second and one out, Robert Puason roped a double off the wall in right field to bring Stockton to within two, and Joshwan Wright followed with an RBI groundout to shortstop to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The Ports then tied the game in the eighth inning. Tyler Soderstrom drew a walk to start the inning, and Kevin Richards followed with a double to left-center to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Lawrence Butler then hit a sacrifice fly to deep right-center to tie the game 4-4.

The Storm (11-16) put runners on first and third with nobody out in the tenth, but Jose Mora struck out the side to keep Lake Elsinore off the board and keep the game tied.

Lake Elsinore intentionally walked Soderstrom to start the tenth, and Richards drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Butler then walked on a 3-2 count to bring home the winning run.

Mora (2-1) got the win for Stockton, giving up just one hit in two innings while striking out four. Ramon Perez (1-2) took the loss for Lake Elsinore, failing to record an out in the tenth and giving up an unearned run.

The Ports will go for their fifth straight win on Friday night in game four of their six game series against the Storm at Banner Island Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.