Nuts Avoid Shutout in 9-1 Defeat

San Jose, CA - A late RBI by Noelvi Marte helped the Modesto Nuts avoid their first shutout of the season despite losing 9-1 Thursday night to the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark.

In the eighth, Juan Querecuto ripped a single to start the inning. The line drive skipped past Alex Canario allowing Querecuto to reach third base on the error. After a walk to Victor Labrada, Noelvi Marte bounced into fielder's choice that brought home Querecuto and kept the Nuts (18-9) from being shutout for the first time this year.

Giants (17-10) pitching was dominant otherwise. The starter Carson Ragsdale (W, 1-1) didn't allow a hit until Cesar Izturis Jr. doubled in the third inning. Ragsdale did not allow multiple baserunners in any inning while striking out ten and walking two. The Izturis double was the only hit allowed by the Giants' starter.

Adam Macko (L, 2-1) struggled in his start for the Nuts. The southpaw had runners on in every inning. Ricardo Genoves singled home a run in the first. Alex Canario singled home a run in the third before Jimmy Glowenke lifted a sacrifice fly in the frame. Macko was knocked out of the game in the fourth and had two more runs score after he departed. Macko's final line was 3.1 innings allowing six runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out three.

Marco Luciano helped add on to the Giants lead by driving in three runs with a triple and a double. Armani Smith collected four hits for the Giants while driving in two runs and scoring twice.

Game four of the six-game series is on Friday night. The Nuts and Giants square off in San Jose at 6:30 pm.

