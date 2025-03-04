QMJHL Players of the Month Feature Gill & Guimond

March 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

- Forward of the Month

Maxim Massé - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 10GP, 13G, 7A, 20Pts, +16

The Saguenéens spent February cushioning their third-place ranking in the Eastern Conference. Scoring a number of key goals in the process was Maxim Massé. The 18-year-old from Rimouski, Quebec posted multi-goal efforts on five occasions, helping the Sags rack up an 8-1-0-1 record during the month. However, it was his first outing of February that was the biggest as the third-year veteran posted a career-high six points (3G, 3A) in a victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on the 1st. Over the final eight days of the month, Massé fired home nine goals, three of which were game-winners, in a four-game span. Massé also proved the best defense is a fine-tuned offense during the month thanks to his +16 rating.

Though a lower body injury kept Massé out of the lineup during the early portion of the season, it hasn't slowed down his production while in the lineup as proven by his 51 points, including 30 goals, in just 39 games. Massé was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Honorable mention

Noah Reinhart - Val-d'Or Foreurs - 10GP, 6G, 13A, 19Pts, +11

- Defenseman of the Month

Dyllan Gill - Moncton Wildcats - 10GP, 4G, 8A, 12Pts, +13

The Moncton Wildcats have been unstoppable all season long. As the stretch drive continues, one of the key factors in the team's continued dominance has been trade deadline acquisition Dyllan Gill. The 20-year-old from Riverview, New Brunswick has been a force in all three zones, balancing a +13 rating in February with points in eight of ten contests. Four of those games were multi-point affairs. On February 17 in Halifax, Gill recorded his first game-winning tally in a Wildcats uniform. His poised play and versatility in all situations has propelled the Cats to a 9-1-0-0 record over the past month while maintaining a league-leading penalty kill unit.

Gill began the season with the AHL Syracuse Crunch before making his return to the Q in early January. The Wildcats welcomed the blueliner home, literally, thanks to a deal with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, with whom Gill had spent his first four years in the league. He's recorded 19 points in 19 games with Moncton entering March.

Honorable mention

Alex Huang - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 10GP, 1G, 12A, 13Pts, +9

- Goaltender of the Month

Rudy Guimond - Moncton Wildcats - 7-0-0-0, 1.26 GAA, .956 SV%, 2 SO

Who's going to stop Rudy Guimond? It's a question yet to be answered. The 19-year-old from Montreal was pressed into more regular action just as the month of February dawned and he has yet to miss a beat. Included in Guimond's fantastic month were a pair of shutouts against the Cape Breton Eagles on February 1 and 21, respectively. Sandwiched between those were a pair of shootout triumphs, the first involving 38 saves in regulation against Cape Breton on the 6, the second a 34-save battle versus Shawinigan on the 13. Guimond saved his best for last, however, turning aside 42 shots in a standout start against the Drummondville Voltigeurs on the 28, the fifth game in February in which he allowed two goals or fewer.

Guimond enters March sporting a perfect 12-0-0-0 record, with a stellar 1.56 GAA and .948% save percentage. Prior to arriving in Moncton, Guimond, who will be attending Yale University this fall, spent two seasons with the USHL Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Honorable mention

Félix Hamel - Blainville-Boisbriand Armada - 7-0-0-0, 2.19 GAA, .933 SV%, 1 SO

- Rookie of the Month

Matvei Gridin - Shawinigan Cataractes - 6GP, 4G, 7A, 11Pts, +5

Though sidelined by injury during the last half of February, Matvei Gridin made the most of his time in the Cataractes lineup while available. The product of Kurgan, Russia, who turned 19 on March 1, recorded three multi-point games during the month. Using deft hands and the ability to both pass and shoot in any situation, Gridin posted three-point games against the Victoriaville Tigres and Val-d'Or Foreurs on February 1 and 7, respectively, as well as a four-point afternoon against the Sea Dogs, in Saint John, on the 15th. During his time in the lineup last month, Gridin helped the Cataractes, still jockeying for position in the Western Conference standings, earn points in five of six contests.

Gridin leads all QMJHL rookies with 66 points in 49 games. Prior to arriving in Shawinigan, the 2024 Calgary Flames first-rounder spent two seasons with the USHL Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Honorable mention

Basile Samsonnens - Rimouski Océanic - 10GP, 1G, 5A, 6Pts, +7

