Maxim Massé Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

March 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Chicoutimi Saguenéens winger Maxim Massé. In four games, the 18-year-old from Rimouski, Québec scored six times and added two assists as the Sags went 2-2-0-0 on a road trip through Western Quebec.

On Wednesday night in Gatineau, the third-year veteran scored twice, including the game-winner with 57 seconds remaining in regulation, as the Saguenéens rode a five-goal third period to a 7-5 victory over the Olympiques. Massé, who finished the high scoring affair with a +1 rating, was name the game's third star.

On Friday night in Rouyn-Noranda, Massé kept the offensive fireworks alive, recording his fifth career QMJHL hat trick in a 7-3 triumph over the Huskies. Once again, the winger would provide the eventual game-winning tally, while his third period empty-netter made him a back-to-back 30-goal scorer in the Q. This time, he was named the game's first star.

On Saturday in Rouyn-Noranda and Sunday in Val-d'Or, the Sags went down to defeat at the hands of the Huskies and Foreurs by scores of 6-2 and 7-3, respectively. Despite those setbacks, Massé was able to push his personal point streak to six games. He scored once and added an assist against the Huskies and had one helper against the Foreurs.

Massé sits second in scoring on the Saguenéens with 54 points in only 41 games while his 31 goals lead the squad. He was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 23 | Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 22 | Matyas Melovsky (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 21 | Ross Campbell (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 20 | Sam Oliver (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Week 19 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 18 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 17 | Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 16 | Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 15 | Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 14 | Jérémie Minville (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 13 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2025

