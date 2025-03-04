2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 21

March 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 21 // Classement du Top 10 de la LCH 2024-2025 - 21e semaine

CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott: Moncton climbs up to No.1, while Blainville-Boisbriand makes their Top-10 debut

TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 21 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Having won seven games in a row, the longest active winning streak across the CHL, the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) have climbed up to No. 1 - attaining the top spot for the first time since November 12. The Wildcats, who continue to lead the QMJHL with 45 wins and 92 points, hold the best goal differential of any club across the CHL (+122). Right behind them, having slipped a spot after sitting first for 13 straight weeks, are the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). London continues to lead the CHL with 47 wins and a .828 points percentage. Finally, rounding out the top three is the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL, who are ranked third for the fifth week in a row. The 2025 Memorial Cup hosts extended their point streak to eight games (7-0-1-0) thanks to a pair of road victories last week.

Among the biggest changes to this week's rankings were the rise of both the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL, along with the entry of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL into the CHL Top-10 Rankings for the first time this season. Having improved their record at home to 23-5-1-2 with a pair of wins in Everett last week, the Silvertips are up to No. 4. With 20 wins over their last 23 games (20-2-1-0), the Bulldogs sit alone atop the OHL's Eastern Conference and now rank ninth among the CHL's Top 10. Finally, amid the CHL's longest active point streak at 13 straight games (8-0-3-2), the Armada are making their Top-10 debut of the 2024-25 campaign in tenth.

The next rankings will be released the week of March 10, following the 22nd week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 21

1. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

2. London Knights (OHL)

3. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

4. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

5. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

6. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

8. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

9. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

10. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-21.

