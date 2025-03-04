Team of the Week Named for Week 23

Team of the Week Named for Week 23

March 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release


Here are the players whose outstanding performances between February 24 and March 2 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Chad Bellemare | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2GP-4G-0A, +4

Maxim Massé | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 4GP-6G-2A, +0

Samuel Fiala | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 3GP-2G-4A, +0

DEFENSEMEN:

Alexandre Desmarais | Québec Remparts | 2GP-1G-3A, +2

Alex Huang | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 4GP-0G-5A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Émile Beaunoyer | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 2-0-0-0, .940%, 1.54

