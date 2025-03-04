Team of the Week Named for Week 23
March 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between February 24 and March 2 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Chad Bellemare | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2GP-4G-0A, +4
Maxim Massé | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 4GP-6G-2A, +0
Samuel Fiala | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 3GP-2G-4A, +0
DEFENSEMEN:
Alexandre Desmarais | Québec Remparts | 2GP-1G-3A, +2
Alex Huang | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 4GP-0G-5A, +3
GOALTENDER:
Émile Beaunoyer | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 2-0-0-0, .940%, 1.54
