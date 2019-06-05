Public Invited to Join Hooks Beach Sweep June 8

CORPUS CHRISTI - As proud representatives of the Coastal Bend, the Hooks will host a community beach clean-up on World Oceans Day, Saturday, June 8, along the shores of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Hooks Beach Sweep marks the official kickstart to Coastal Bend Conservation Weekend presented by the Port of Corpus Christi, taking place at Whataburger Field June 20-22.

The public is invited to join Hooks players - including top Astros prospects J.B. Bukauskas and Bryan Abreu - and staff for the all-hands clean-up effort beginning at 8 a.m. June 8. Participants will receive a Hooks Beach Sweep T-shirt and one ticket to the Hooks game on June 20.

There will be four areas of focus for the Beach Sweep: San Jose Island, Mustang Island State Park, Robert's Point Park and Port Aransas's South Jetty. Participants will be assigned a clean-up location and should expect to be on site until about noon Saturday.

The Hooks have partnered with The University of Texas Marine Science Institute and the Surfrider Foundation - Texas Coastal Bend for the clean-up in recognition of World Oceans Day. The Hooks Beach Sweep is supported by CITGO, Kleberg Bank and Aramark. Dawson Recycling will provide containers at each location.

All interested volunteers are required to register for the event via cchooks.com/coastalbend before Saturday to receive their site assignment. A waiver must be filled out for all participants, which can be downloaded from the Hooks website.

Conservation Weekend begins Thursday, June 20 with a "No Phones Hooks Game" as fans are encouraged to unplug and enjoy a night at Whataburger Field without their devices. All fans will receive a special locking pouch to secure their phones during the game, courtesy of Yondr. Though fans will always maintain possession of their phones, the phones will be locked in the pouch. There will be "phone zones" throughout the ballpark where pouches can be unlocked if necessary.

On June 21, enjoy the summer solstice and take in the view of Corpus Christi Bay at Whataburger Field with Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light.

To encourage fans to explore all the Coastal Bend has to offer, the first 1,750 fans at the stadium on Saturday, June 22 will receive a hiking backpack courtesy of the Port of Corpus Christi.

Fans can take home special game-worn Coastal Bend Conservation Weekend jerseys via a silent auction beginning Wednesday, June 19 through Sunday, June 23. Proceeds from the auction will benefit a local conservation group.

To register for the June 8 Beach Sweep or to order Coastal Bend Hooks merchandise, visit cchooks.com/coastalbend. The official Coastal Bend on-field cap will be available for purchase at a later date. For more information about the cleanup locations, please contact Amanda Boman at aboman@cchooks.com.

