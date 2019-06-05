Sod Poodles Fall 6-1 in Series Finale, RoughRiders Complete Sweep

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles fell to the RoughRiders by a score of 6-1 in the series finale Wednesday afternoon at HODGETOWN in front of 5,647 fans at HODGETOWN to complete the sweep for Frisco. Offensively, Amarillo went 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position, plating their lone run in the third inning. Soddies starting pitcher Adrian Morejon tossed a scheduled inning and was followed by six strong frames by righty Jesse Scholtens, who allowed just two runs on two home runs (six hits total) and struck out a season-high eight batters. With the loss, the Sod Poodles fall to three games back of Frisco in the Texas League South first-half standings.

For a third straight game, Frisco struck first with a solo run in the first inning. After Preston Beck doubled with one out, Juremi Profar laid down a bunt fielded by Morejon, who threw wide and out of the reach of Kyle Overstreet, to advance Profar and plate Beck to make it a 1-0 game.

In the top of the second, Michael De Leon made it a 2-0 Frisco lead on his two-out solo home run that snuck over the left field wall.

In the third, the Sod Poodles got into the scoring column with a run. A.J. Kennedy, who was recently transferred from El Paso, started the half with a single, his first with Amarillo. After a wild pitch sent him to second and a ground out advanced him to third, Ivan Castillo knocked a groundball to the first base side to plate Kennedy and close the deficit to within a run.

The Sod Poodles created scoring opportunities in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but could not produce. In the fourth, Amarillo loaded the bases with two outs and, in the fifth, Olivares sparked a two-out rally with his single but runners were stranded in each half. In the sixth, the Sod Poodles loaded the bases with one out but two strikeouts by Frisco relief would end the threat to keep it a 2-1 game.

The RoughRiders added a solo run in the top of the seventh courtesy of Josh Altmann's home run to left-center field to extend out to a 3-1 advantage.

Frisco continued the trend into the next two innings, adding a solo insurance run in the top of the eighth and two more runs added by Christian Lopes' two-run home run to left-center field to take a 6-1 lead.

Soddies' catcher A.J. Kennedy knocked a leadoff double in the ninth to spark a rally, but it was not enough as the next three batters went down in order to make it a final at HODGETOWN.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles hit the road to begin a four-game series tomorrow against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field. First pitch in game one tomorrow is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. with Lake Bachar getting the nod. Bachar will matchup against J.B. Bukauskas for Corpus Christi.

NOTES:

Welcome To The Club: A.J. Kennedy joins the Soddies on June 4 from Triple-A El Paso and made his first start at catcher Wednesday afternoon. Kennedy threw out one base stealer and as many attempts. At the plate, Kennedy went 2-for-4 with a double and a run.

Scholtens Against Frisco: Jesse Scholtens has been brilliant in his last two outings against the RoughRiders. On Wednesday Scholtens tossed six innings while striking out eight Frisco batters and only allowed two runs on six hits. Last Thursday in Frisco, Scholtens didn't allow a run on only two hits. Scholtens allowed one walk and recorded seven strikeouts on 94 pitches.

First-Half Race: After their third consecutive loss to Frisco Wednesday afternoon, Amarillo falls below the .500 mark and are now three games back in the South Division standings with 13 games to go in the first half.

That Hurts: The Sod Poodles pitching staff allowed three home runs in the series finale against the Frisco RoughRiders. Two of the home runs were solo blasts and the third homer being a two-run shot off the bat of Lopes.

Running!: Edward Olivares stole his 13th base Wednesday afternoon moving him into a tie for sixth in the Texas League.

Strength In Numbers: During the mid-week three-game series against Frisco the Sod Poodles drew a combined attendance of 18,343. Monday night's attendance was 6,142, Tuesday 7,049, and Wednesday afternoon 5,647.

Not Good: The Sod Poodles were 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position during Wednesday's game against the RoughRiders.

A Bit of June Gloom?: After starting June on the road going 2-0, the Sod Poodles have dropped their last three and stand at a .491 record on the month over the first five games.

First Frame Scoring: The Frisco RoughRiders scored one run in the first inning of each game during the three-game series against the Sod Poodles.

Swept: The Soddies were swept for the second time this season Wednesday when they drop three straight games to the Frisco RoughRiders. The other time Amarillo was swept this season was when the Sod Poodles dropped a three-game series to Midland on April 15 - April 17.

Tatis' Rehab Assignment: In his second game of Major League rehab in Amarillo, Tatis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. In his first game of Major League rehab, the San Diego Padres 20-year-old rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a stolen base, and two walks. Tatis was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 29 due to a left hamstring strain. Over 27 games in his 2019 rookie season with the Padres, Tatis is batting .300 (30-for-100) with 14 runs, five doubles, one triple, six home runs, 13 RBI, eight walks, and six stolen bases. The Dominican native entered 2019 rated as the No. 1 overall prospect by ESPN.com and No. 2 by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

Hit-Machine Miller: Owen Miller collected another hit Tuesday night against Frisco. Miller has collected a grand total of 67 hits in 2019.

Strikeout Kings: Sod Poodles pitching leads the Texas League with 572 strikeouts. The second-highest total in the Texas league is the Frisco RoughRiders (548 strikeouts).

Three Of A Kind: The Sod Poodles have collected seven hits in three straight games against Frisco while Frisco has combined for 38 hits over 27 innings (14, 13, and 11 respectively over the last three games).

Ramirez En Fuego: Righty Emmanuel Ramirez made his ninth start of the season on Tuesday and tossed seven strong innings while allowed just three runs (2 ER) on eight hits with three strikeouts. It marked the third start in his last four where he spanned six innings or more. In his last three starts (19.1 IP), he has only allowed four earned runs.

And Another One: Outfielder Buddy Reed recorded his fourth assist in centerfield Tuesday evening, doubling up a tagging Michael De Leon at third base on a stretched throw from deep centerfield for the out at third base. He leads all Texas League centerfielders in the assists category.

Baez Holding Down the Fort: Michel Baez tossed a season-high two and two-thirds innings Monday night in his fourth game with Amarillo. In 8.2 IP, Baez has allowed just two earned runs on 10 hits with three walks and 13 strikeouts. Monday night marked the most hits allowed by the reliever in an appearance this season.

So Rad: Sod Poodles lefty Travis Radke tossed three scoreless frames for the win on Sunday in Midland, retiring all nine batters he faced to pick up his third victory of the season. In his last seven outings, Radke has allowed just one earned run in 11.2 innings pitched. On Sunday, he lowered his ERA to 1.74.

On The Road Again: After the three-game series at home, Amarillo hits the road again to Corpus Christi for a four-game series before another week-long homestand back at HODGETOWN.

