Tulsa Tops Cardinals in Wednesday Matinee, 4-1
June 5, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, Ok. -- The Tulsa Drillers (32-26) completed the series sweep with a 4-1 win against the Springfield Cardinals (23-36) at ONEOK Field on Wednesday afternoon.
DECISIONS:
W: LHP Victor Gonzalez (1-1)
L: LHP Austin Warner (2-5)
S: RHP Jordan Sheffield (1)
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:
-Tulsa CF DJ Peters broke the scoreless tie with a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, swinging the Drillers into the 2-0 lead.
-The Cardinals cut the deficit in half, 2-1, when 1B Zach Kirtley belted a solo home run to start the fourth inning, his first home run in Double-A.
-The Drillers added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh with an RBI walk from Peters and a run-scoring wild pitch, opening their lead to 4-1.
NOTABLES:
-C Chris Chinea went 3x4 with three singles.
-2B Irving Lopez added a pair of base hits in a 2x5 day.
-LHP Austin Warner allowed only two runs in 6.0 innings, marking his sixth straight outing of at least 6.0 frames and his fifth quality start overall this season.
-RHP Connor Jones tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning out of the bullpen.
WHAT'S ON DECK:
-The Cardinals continue the trip in NW Arkansas on Thursday at 4:05pm. Catch all the action live on KBFL 1060AM and KBFLAM.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.
-Springfield then returns home for a six-game homestand from Tuesday, June 11 - Sunday, June 16. Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at SpringfieldCardinals.com/promotions.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 5, 2019
- Public Invited to Join Hooks Beach Sweep June 8 - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Tulsa Tops Cardinals in Wednesday Matinee, 4-1 - Springfield Cardinals
- Sod Poodles Fall 6-1 in Series Finale, RoughRiders Complete Sweep - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Riders Complete Huge Sweep in Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Edge Cards to Complete Series Sweep - Tulsa Drillers
- Payoff Pitch: Hooks Hanging Tight in First Half Race - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Mark McGwire '62' Bobblehead Theme Ticket Now Available - Springfield Cardinals
- Fraley Named TL Player of the Month for May - Arkansas Travelers
- RockHounds Rally Past Hooks - Midland RockHounds
- Late Error Costly in Hooks 4-2 Loss to Midland - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Late Surge Helps Riders Triumph in Amarillo - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Tulsa Tops Cardinals in Wednesday Matinee, 4-1
- Mark McGwire '62' Bobblehead Theme Ticket Now Available
- Baby Blue Cardinals Beat Naturals 6-1 in Series Finale
- Cardinals Fall to Naturals in Front of Second Straight Sellout Crowd
- 3-Run Homer in Ninth Sinks Cardinals in Front of Sellout Crowd