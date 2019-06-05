Tulsa Tops Cardinals in Wednesday Matinee, 4-1

TULSA, Ok. -- The Tulsa Drillers (32-26) completed the series sweep with a 4-1 win against the Springfield Cardinals (23-36) at ONEOK Field on Wednesday afternoon.

DECISIONS:

W: LHP Victor Gonzalez (1-1)

L: LHP Austin Warner (2-5)

S: RHP Jordan Sheffield (1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-Tulsa CF DJ Peters broke the scoreless tie with a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, swinging the Drillers into the 2-0 lead.

-The Cardinals cut the deficit in half, 2-1, when 1B Zach Kirtley belted a solo home run to start the fourth inning, his first home run in Double-A.

-The Drillers added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh with an RBI walk from Peters and a run-scoring wild pitch, opening their lead to 4-1.

NOTABLES:

-C Chris Chinea went 3x4 with three singles.

-2B Irving Lopez added a pair of base hits in a 2x5 day.

-LHP Austin Warner allowed only two runs in 6.0 innings, marking his sixth straight outing of at least 6.0 frames and his fifth quality start overall this season.

-RHP Connor Jones tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning out of the bullpen.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the trip in NW Arkansas on Thursday at 4:05pm. Catch all the action live on KBFL 1060AM and KBFLAM.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

-Springfield then returns home for a six-game homestand from Tuesday, June 11 - Sunday, June 16. Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at SpringfieldCardinals.com/promotions.

