Riders Complete Huge Sweep in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas - The RoughRiders knocked off Amarillo 6-1 Wednesday afternoon to cap a huge road sweep over the Sod Poodles.

SYNOPSIS

* The Riders led 2-1 in the sixth but Amarillo loaded the bases with one out before reliever Joe Barlow entered and promptly struck out both batters he faced to escape the jam and maintain the lead.

* After eluding trouble in the sixth, Josh Altmann hit a leadoff homer in the seventh, part of four runs over the final three innings to help the Riders pull away.

* Riders pitching held Amarillo to an o-for-15 mark with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Edgar Arredondo: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (W)

* Joe Barlow: 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

* Preston Beck: 3-for-4, 3 2B, 2 R

* Michael De Leon: 2-for-4, HR, RBI

NEWS AND NOTES

* The sweep in Amarillo was the Riders second sweep of the season and the first on the road. Frisco improved to 18-11 away from home with Wednesday's win.

* After entering the series in a first-place tie with Amarillo, the Riders have opened up a three-game lead on the Sod Poodles and have a two-game advantage over Corpus Christi with 11 games left in the first half.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Midland, Thursday, 7:00 p.m.

RHP Jonathan Hernandez (2-3, 5.47) vs. RHP Kyle Friedrichs (0-2, 4.82)

