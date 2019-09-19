Promotional Schedule Released

September 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL- The Peoria Rivermen are excited to announce the full promotional calendar for the 2019-2020 regular season of Rivermen hockey in downtown Peoria.

The upcoming season is jam-packed with promotions for all 28 home games, which will be played at Carver Arena inside the Peoria Civic Center. The fun starts on opening night, when the Rivermen celebrate Bruce Saurs Hockey Night in Peoria, presented by Envision Insurance Group on October 19 against the Quad City Storm. The evening also includes a Rivermen Magnetic Schedule given out to the first 2,500 fans, and select lower bowl seats will be on sale for just $10.

Tommy Hawk will be in town twice this season to celebrate Chicago Blackhawks Night, taking place both October 26 and March 7. In March, the Rivermen will wear Blackhawks-inspired jerseys in their game against the Birmingham Bulls.

Blackhawks jerseys are just one of several specialty sweaters the team will dawn over the course of the 2019-20 campaign. The Southern Professional Hockey League has partnered with both Mossy Oak® and Marvel Super Hero for specialty jerseys that all 10 teams will get to wear during a home game this season. Mossy Oak Camo Night comes November 23, while Marvel Night takes place January 25 for the Rivermen.

Wizard, Valentine's Day, and Jimmy Buffet themed jerseys are just some of the many other unique styles Peoria will sport in front of their fans at home this season. All specialty jersey games will be followed with an auction.

Three matinee-friendly contests will be played on Sundays throughout the season, with 3:05PM puck drops scheduled for January 19, February 16, and March 8. On these dates, all kids 12 and under can receive $3 tickets. The day will be filled with activities around the concourse, including inflatables, mascots, face painting, and balloon art. Following the game, fans can partake in an RLI Skate with the Team.

CEFCU Fan Fest takes place on the regular season finale April 3. A team photo will be given out to the first 3,000 fans, and all fans are welcomed to join the team for a postgame Rivermen meet and great.

Season tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale now at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2019

Promotional Schedule Released - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.