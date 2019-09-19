Coach Aldoff Adds Defensemen Chuckran, Andrews

September 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers announced the addition of two more defenseman today with the signing of Gabriel Chuckran and Tyler Andrews.

Chuckran hails from Media, Pa. and joined the Ice Flyers late last season after finishing his college career at NCAA Division III UMass-Boston. He was named captain for his senior season and was the assistant captain his junior year. The 5-foot-11-inch, 194-pound defenseman played in 109 games, scored eight goals and added 40 assists for 48 points and 48 penalty minutes. He also added an assist in his seven games with the Ice Flyers last season.

"Gabe played very well for us at the end of the year last season. In the short time he was here, he grew as a pro and I look for him to come in with confidence and a sense of urgency to be an everyday pro," Ice Flyers Head Coach commented. "He has a great personality and was a respected teammate here with the Ice Flyers."

Andrews is a 6-foot-2-inch, 205-pound defenseman and is a native of Anchorage, Alaska. He played his college hockey at NCAA Division III St. Norbert College, where he won the conference championship his junior and senior year. While playing for the Green Knights, he scored seven times, added 29 assists tallying 36 points in 107 games, while also having 52 penalty minutes.

"Tyler comes to us highly regarded out of St. Norbert College. He is a high-end defenseman that can play in all three zones and in any situation," Aldoff stated. "He will be attending the ECHL Atlanta Gladiators camp where he finished the end of the year and see where it goes. If he makes it to Pensacola, I'm confident our fans will appreciate his game."

