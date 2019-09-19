Havoc Release Promo Schedule for All 28 Games

September 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





Friday, November 1 Opening Night Ring & Banner Celebration WZDX, Rocket 95.1, Star 99.1 It's banner raisin' season. Drop the puck on the 2019-20 home schedule with a pregame ring & banner ceremony celebrating the 2019 President's Cup Champions. Replica 2019 Championship Rings

2019-20 Magnet Calendars 2019 SPHL Champions Jersey

Sunday, November 10 (5pm) Veterans Game Simple Helix, iHeart Media Join the Havoc in honoring our Veterans with tickets as low as $5 for former military personnel and family.

$2 pizza, $2 hot dogs, $2 soda and $2 beer courtesy of Simple Helix.

Friday, November 15 Star Wars Night Matt Curtis Real Estate, WZDX, Rocket 95.1, Star 99.1 The fan-favorite promo returns! Dress up for a chance to win prizes. Lightsabers courtesy of Matt Curtis Real Estate Star Wars Jersey benefitting Manna House

Saturday, November 16 Fear the 'Stache Night iHeart Media The Havoc celebrate Mustache Movember with a tribute to lip brooms and flavor savers everywhere.

Saturday, November 23 Frozen Night WZYP Get your photo taken with the Ice Sisters as Arendelle comes alive at the Von Braun Center.

Teddy Bear Toss to benefit Toys for Tots

Thursday, November 28 Peanuts â=84 cent Night featuring Snoopy Simple Helix, WZYP Havoc fans love a good weenie race, but this time, all small dogs are welcome for our first ever SMALL DOG RACES!

Meet Snoopy and cheer on the Havoc as they wear special Peanuts-themed jerseys to celebrate the legendary Charles Schultz comic.

$2 pizza, $2 hot dogs, $2 soda and $2 beer courtesy of Simple Helix. Peanuts Jersey

Friday, December 27 Throwback Hat Night WZDX, Rocket 95.1, Star 99.1 Join us as we embrace the spirit of old time hockey as the Havoc wear their retro faux-back alternate jerseys for the first time in 2019-20. Faux-back Hats Faux-back Alternate Jersey

Saturday, December 28 Faith & Family Night Exposure Youth Camp, 93.3 Nash Icon The Havoc welcome Exposure Youth Camp and encourage all families and church groups to gather for a fun night of Havoc Hockey.

Friday, January 3 Mossy Oak â=84 cent Night Mossy Oak, WZDX, Rocket 95.1, Star 99.1 The Havoc take on the great outdoors as the players wear the official camouflage of conservation courtesy of Mossy Oak. Dress up for a chance to win prizes. Mossy Oak Break Up Country Camo Jersey

Saturday, January 4 Adult Jersey Night Huntsville Hospital Sportscenter, TOC Sports, iHeart Media Adult-sized replica Havoc jersey giveaway courtesy of Huntsville Hospital Sportscenter and TOC Sports. Adult Replica Jerseys

Saturday, January 11 Youth Jersey Night Huntsville Hospital Sportscenter, TOC Sports, WZYP Youth-sized replica Havoc jersey giveaway courtesy of Huntsville Hospital Sportscenter and TOC Sports. Youth Replica Jerseys

Friday, January 17 Battle for Bama Night WZDX, Rocket 95.1, Star 99.1 With the Havoc defeating the Bulls in an All-Bama President's Cup Final last season, the in-state rivalry is at an all-time high. Join us as we celebrate the 'Battle for Bama' and remind Birmingham why Huntsville is the best the state has to offer.

Saturday, January 18 Melissa George Night Window World, iHeart Media Join us for our 14th Annual Melissa George Night presented by Window World. Help us give the babies of the Huntsville Hospital NICU a fighting chance! Melissa George Jersey benefitting Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund

Friday, January 24 Wizard Night WZDX, Rocket 95.1, Star 99.1 Calling all Witches, Wizards, and Muggles for a magical night of hockey! Dress up for a chance to win prizes, enjoy Harry Potter cocktails, and a Quidditch match at intermission. Dress up for a chance to win prizes. Wizard Wands Wizard Jersey

Thursday, January 30 Hockey Night in Huntsville Simple Helix, iHeart Media $2 pizza, $2 hot dogs, $2 soda and $2 beer courtesy of Simple Helix.

Saturday, February 1 (3pm) Wiener Dog Races iHeart Media Join us for our 10th annual Wiener Dog Races with a special 3pm matinee start.

Saturday, February 8 (3pm) Team Poster Day WZDX, WZYP 2019-20 Team Poster giveaway with team autograph session after the game. Team Posters

Sunday, February 16 (5pm) Beer Sunday Simple Helix, iHeart Media Huntsville loves beer, so we'd thought we'd celebrate it with tickets as low as $5, $5 craft beer, $2 domestic beer, $2 hot dogs, $2 soda and $5 root beer floats for the kids courtesy of Simple Helix.

Friday, February 21 Country Moo-sic Night Chic-Fil-A, WDRM, WZDX Enjoy live country music at intermission courtesy of WDRM. Dress up for a chance to win prizes. Chic-Fil-A Plush Cows

Saturday, February 22 Marvel Super Hero â=84 cent Night WZYP Meet Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America as the Havoc wear a different Marvel Super Hero â=84 cent jersey each period! Black Panther, Iron Man & Captain America Jerseys benefitting United Cerebral Palsy

Saturday, February 29 The Office Night Rocket 95.1, Star 99.1 Do it the Dunder Mifflin way with the Havoc as they pay tribute to cult-sitcom 'The Office.'

Friday, March 6 Margarita Madness Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant, WZDX, Rocket 95.1, Star 99.1 Enjoy margarita specials and add queso to ANYTHING for 50 cents.

Saturday, March 7 Nickelodeon â=84 cent Night featuring SpongeBob benefitting St. Jude Window World, WZYP Get your photo taken with SpongeBob Squarepants as the Havoc wear special SpongeBob-themed jerseys to benefit St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. SpongeBob Jersey benefitting St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital

Friday, March 13 Area 51 Night WZDX, Rocket 95.1, Star 99.1 Storm the VBC and demand to see them aliens! Dress up for a chance to win prizes.

Saturday, March 14 Legends Night 93.3 Nash Icon See two games for the price of one! The Legends of Huntsville Hockey will play the first game at 5:00pm in support of the Autism Resource Foundation. The puck drops on Havoc vs. Mayhem at 7:00pm.

Tuesday, March 17 St. Paddy's Night Simple Helix, iHeart Media Enjoy tickets as low as $2, $2 pizza, $2 hot dogs, $2 soda and $2 beer courtesy of Simple Helix. St. Paddy's Day Jersey

Friday, March 20 Military Appreciation Night Still Serving Veterans, WZDX, Rocket 95.1, Star 99.1 Free ticket vouchers available to all current and former military personnel courtesy of Still Serving Veterans. Military Tribute Jersey benefitting Still Serving Veterans

Thursday, March 26 Rocket City Trash Pandas Night Simple Helix, WZYP Join us in welcoming baseball back to North Alabama as the Havoc wear special edition Rocket City Trash Pandas jerseys.

$2 pizza, $2 hot dogs, $2 soda and $2 beer courtesy of Simple Helix. Rocket City Trash Pandas Jersey

