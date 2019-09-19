SPHL Announces Peanuts Promotional Nights for 2019-2020 Season

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today that each of its 10 teams will be featuring a Peanuts promotional night during the 2019-2020 season.

The promotional nights will showcase specialty jerseys from OT Sports featuring classic Peanuts characters such as Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

After the games, the limited, game-worn jerseys will be available to purchase through live and online auctions.

"We are excited to partner with the Peanuts brand for their 70th Anniversary celebration," said SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. "I can't think of a group of characters that are more loved and cherished than Charlie Brown, Snoopy and their friends."

Team Game Date

Birmingham Bulls December 14, 2019

Evansville Thunderbolts December 14, 2019

Fayetteville Marksmen December 14, 2019

Huntsville Havoc November 28, 2019

Knoxville Ice Bears December 5, 2019

Macon Mayhem December 14, 2019

Peoria Rivermen November 29-30, 2019

Pensacola Ice Flyers December 7, 2019

Quad City Storm October 26, 2019

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs March 28, 2020

ABOUT PEANUTS Charles M. Schulz first introduced the world to the Peanuts characters in 1950, when the Peanuts comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. Peanuts animated specials and series air on major networks and streaming services, including ABC, Cartoon Network and Boomerang in the U.S., Family Channel in Canada, and the WildBrain network on YouTube worldwide. Fans also enjoy Peanuts through thousands of consumer products around the world, amusement parks attractions, cultural events, social media, and a daily comic strip available in all formats from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students. The Peanuts characters and related intellectual property are 41% owned by DHX Media (TSX: DHX, NASDAQ: DHXM), 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by family of Charles M. Schulz.

