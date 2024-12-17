Promo Night: Scouts Sleepover Night: January 18

The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all Boys and Girls Scouts to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. for Scouts Sleepover Night!

All scout members who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola, an arcade card, and the unique opportunity to sleepover at the Danbury Ice Arena!

Other perks:

Take home a commemorative Danbury Hat Tricks Patch

Present the colors on the ice and stand with the team for the National Anthem

Skate on the ice postgame (skate rentals available)

Watch a movie on the video board

Please direct all questions to herm@danburyhattricks.com.

Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

