Sea Wolves Strike Late, Can't Overcome Early River Dragon Leads 3-1

December 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







One day removed from a win to cap off a five game homestand Mississippi headed to Columbus a place that hasn't been friendly to the Sea Wolves in their existence. After being outscored 9-0 last trip to the Chattahoochee Valley the Sea Wolves looked to respond on Saturday night.

Columbus came out firing in the first period however as they shot off the first 5 shots of the game with the fifth one a tic-tac-toe pass between Alex Storjohann and Steven Klinck that Klinck put behind Ed Coffey for the 1-0 lead at 4:12 of the first. 5:03 later Ryan Galvin fired a shot from the top of the circle that beat Coffey again to give the River Dragons a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Wolves continued to battle but late in the second period Ryan Hunter and Kyle Moore came in two on one and as Philip Wong helped cut off the angle he ran into the netminder and opened an easy rebound for Hunter to make it 3-0 17:05 into the second period.

Noah Hippolyte-Smith brought Mississippi back to within 2 just 9 seconds into the third period but that was as close as the Sea Wolves could claw.

Coffey stopped 36 of 39.

The Sea Wolves matchup with the Athens Rock Lobsters next Friday night at 7:05pm. Follow along on Youtube.

