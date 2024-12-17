Promo Night: Blue Collar Worker: January 17

December 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all blue collar workers to the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. for Blue Collar Worker Appreciation Night proudly sponsored by Yardgoats Landscaping and Reverie Brewing Company! All blue collar workers who register receive a complimentary ticket and a Coca-Cola beverage.

Please direct all questions to herm@danburyhattricks.com.

Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.