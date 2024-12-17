Back and Forth Game Goes Athens Way, 3-2

December 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Sea Wolves traveled to Athens, GA to open up the newest arena in the FPHL as they took on the Athens Rock Lobsters in one of just two matchups this season.

Athens sparked the home crowd early as just 5:55 into the period Matthew Garcia took a puck out from a scrum skated along the blue line unrecognized and sent one over the shoulder of Ed Coffey before he saw it. However Mississippi had the answer as after Athens tried to get frisky Matt Stoia sent a stretch pass down the ice for Chuck Costello who raced to a breakaway and deposited it behind Jack Bostedt to tie the game up just 37 seconds later.

The Rock Lobsters found the back of the net again the second period as Garrett Milan was able to beat Coffey on a off angle shot to give Athens the 2-1 lead just 3:40 into the second period.It took a little longer, but the Sea Wolves had the answer again as Matt Stoia sniped home a shot off a faceoff play beating Bostedt with just 1:57 to go in the period to even the score up once again.

Athens continued to push and scored again in the third period as Milan found the back of the net again at 11:07 on the power play giving Athens the 3-2 win.

Coffey stopped 30 of 33 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves head to Port Huron for a two game set next Friday and Saturday beginning at 7:05pm next Friday follow along on Youtube.

