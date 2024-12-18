Promo Night: Barber/Salon Appreciation: January 25

December 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all barbers, stylists, and hair cutters to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:00 p.m. for Barber/Salon Appreciation Night proudly sponsored by Charter Oak Brewing Company! All barber shop/salon workers who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Additional tickets can be purchased for $10.

Please direct all questions to herm@danburyhattricks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.