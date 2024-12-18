Promo Night: Report Card: January 17

December 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are asking all parents and educators to nominate hard-working and deserving students for Report Card Night at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. proudly sponsored by Fairfield County Bank! All nominated students who are registered receive a complimentary ticket to the game.

Please direct all questions to herm@danburyhattricks.com.

Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

