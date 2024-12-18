Limited Edition Game-Worn Orange Script Jersey Auction: Ends Friday, December 20 at 9PM

December 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are set to wear these limited edition orange script jerseys on Friday, Dec. 20 against the Motor City Rockers. The jerseys are up for auction NOW powered by Dash. The bidding ends on Friday night at 9 p.m. Don't miss out!

Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

