Series Preview: Twas the Weekend Before Christmas

The Port Huron Prowlers turn their attention to a Continental Division opponent for the first time in nearly a month as they welcome in the Mississippi Sea Wolves. The Prowlers will be hosting their teddy bear toss night on Saturday during the second matchup of the weekend.

Despite scoring one regulation goal over two games against the Motor City Rockers last weekend, the Prowlers earned a split. They dropped the first matchup at McMorran Place 4-0 on Friday with Motor City hitting the empty net twice. That was Port Huron's franchise record third time being shut out this season. The next night at Big Boy Arena, the Prowlers didn't score until the third but that was enough to get to a shootout where Reggie Millette and Alex Johnson connected and Reid Cooper stopped both shooters he faced. Port Huron stays ahead of Motor City at 8-10-2 with 23 points, fourth in the Empire.

The Sea Wolves only played once last weekend as they visited the Athens Rock Lobsters for their long-anticipated home opener on Friday. Matt Stoia and Brendan Hussey each had two-point games but the night belonged to Garrett Milan who scored twice including the game-winner in the third as Athens won 3-2. Mississippi is last in the Continental, and second to last in the league only ahead of the Dashers, at 3-14-1 with 10 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Reggie Millette (F) - Along with linemates Jamie Bucell and Austin Fetterly, Millette manufactured many of Port Huron's offensive opportunities on Saturday against Motor City. He did find the back of the net as he scored the shootout-winning goal.

Sea Wolves - Dalton Anderson (F) - Five of Anderson's team-high seven goals have come on the power play this season. He is one of just three Sea Wolves to dress for all 18 games so far this year.

STAT CENTRAL

Port Huron's Daniel Chartrand (99) and Tucker Scantlebury (97) lead the FPHL in penalty minutes...Sam Turner (MSW) is the only Sea Wolf with a positive +/- this season (+2 in 3 games)...The Sea Wolves have scored 31 goals this season, fewest in the FPHL, in 18 games. The next closest are the Dashers (18 games) and Venom (14 games) with 52 apiece.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Dec. 20, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Dec. 21, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Fans can bring stuffed animals to toss on the ice after the Prowlers' first goal on Dec. 21. Tickets to both games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

