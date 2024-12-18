Promo Night: Lawyer Appreciation: January 25

December 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all lawyers to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:00 p.m. for Lawyer Appreciation Night proudly sponsored by Chipman, Mazzucco, Emerson LLC! All lawyers who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Additional tickets can be purchased for $10.

Please direct all questions to herm@danburyhattricks.com.

