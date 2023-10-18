Procopio Named Captain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Head Coach Stuart Stefan has announced the leadership group for the 2023-24 season.

Dominick Procopio has been named the 10th captain of the Huntsville Havoc, taking over for now assistant coach Tyler Piacentini.

"Dom is a high-character guy. Since his rookie year, I was able to see his on and off-ice leadership and his growth into a true leader of our team," said Piacentini.

Derek Perl, Kyle Clarke, and Robbie Fisher have been named assistant captains.

"I'm really lucky and excited to have these guys as our leadership group this season," said Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "All four are individuals who bring an immense amount of character and culture to our locker room."

