Ice Bears Re-Sign Goaltender Stead

October 18, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed goalie Kristian Stead ahead of Friday's season opener. Stead was named to Knoxville's protected list in May and spent the summer in the AIHL in Australia with the Perth Thunder.

The British Columbia native appeared in 34 games for the Ice Bears last season, going 20-9-1 with a pair of shutouts. He also made a franchise-record 60 saves in a win against Birmingham last October.

Stead first joined the Ice Bears ahead of the 2021-22 campaign following his college career at the University of Alaska-Anchorage. He went 18-2-1 during his rookie season with a 2.20 goals against average and a .923 save percentage, earning him All-SPHL Rookie Team honors. He's 38-11-2 as an Ice Bear with four career shutouts.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham.

