Marksmen Acquire Simon Boyko from Mayhem in Multi-Piece Trade

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have acquired forward Simon Boyko and future considerations from the Macon Mayhem in a multi-piece trade that sends Joey Berkopec (D), Brad Jenion (D), Michael McChesney (F) to Macon. Additionally, Mitch Hale (F) has been traded to Macon for future considerations.

"Simon is a highly offensive player who should be at the top of the scoring for our team," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He's a proven goal scorer with a quick release and great instincts who's won championships at a high level of junior hockey. He has valuable experience at the NCAA Division-I, NCAA Division-III and ECHL levels."

Boyko, 24, from Mississauga, Ontario, played college hockey at the University of Vermont and Aurora University before getting experience with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals and Macon last season.

In his final two collegiate seasons, he put up 44 (22G+22A) points in 40 games at Aurora. Boyko scored 1 goal in 6 games for Macon and played in 5 games for Norfolk at the end of the 2022-23 season.

