Marksmen Sign Max Johnson and Billy Jerry, Round out 19-Man Roster

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are proud to announce the signings ECHL-proven forwards Max Johnson and Billy Jerry, rounding out the 19-man roster.

Johnson, 25, played for the Wheeling Nailers and the Worcester Railers during the 2022-23 season after a point-producing collegiate career at Bowling Green University and the University of Wisconsin.

"Max Johnson came highly recommended from some of the top Division-I programs in the country including Bowling Green, and the Wisconsin Badgers," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He comes with a year of ECHL experience under his belt as well, and prior to college spent time with the Sioux Falls Stampede where I was last season. He has had success at all the highest levels of hockey. He will be an exciting player for the fans to watch.

Johnson has played in 36 ECHL games and has put up 8 (3G+5A) points. At university, he totaled 129 (53G+76A) in 174 games with a +15 plus/minus rating.

Jerry, 25, started his time with the Adirondack Thunder after the conclusion of his collegiate career in 2021-22. Last season, he split time between the Thunder and the Railers, totaling 15 (8G+7A) points in 60 ECHL games.

"The addition of Jerry gives us a large presence down the middle with his 6'4" frame," said Cruthers. "He is another player who comes from the NCAA Division-I level, where he was captain and a top-line center. He was highly recommended to us by his college coaches and has plenty of experience, including the top level of junior in America and over 50 ECHL games. He will be relied upon in every situation."

Prior to playing professional hockey, Jerry played for RPI and Long Island University, where he was captain during the 2022-23 season. He recorded 48 (24G+24A) points in 122 NCAA Division-I games.

With the additions of Johnson and Jerry, the Fayetteville Marksmen are slated to announce their full 19-man roster for Opening Night 2023 at noon Thursday, October 19 2023.

