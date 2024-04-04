Price Chopper Returns as Official Grocer of the Kansas City Monarchs

April 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs and Price Chopper have reaffirmed their partnership, making the 2024 season the Price Chopper's 20th year as the Official Grocer of the Monarchs.

"As one of our longest-tenured partners, Price Chopper has helped the Monarchs organization grow and thrive over the years." Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "We're excited to partner up for another season and look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership."

"As Kansas City's local, family-owned grocer, we're proud to support a community-focused organization like the Monarchs," said Casie Broker, Price Chopper's Chief Marketing Officer. "Like us, they bring area families together - and that's something we can always get behind."

Price Chopper has been serving Kansas City the freshest food at the lowest prices for more than 40 years, including partnerships with many of Kansas City's most beloved sports teams.

That includes the Monarchs, who began their partnership with Price Chopper when the team was known as the Kansas City T-Bones. The team has won four league championships during its partnership with Price Chopper, including the 2023 American Association title.

The Monarchs' 2024 home opener is scheduled for May 16 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.