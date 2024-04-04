Cougars Reveal New Cicada Identity and Theme Night

GENEVA, Ill. - The Cicadas are invading Kane County in more ways than one. In honor of the 2024 rare emergence of the Cicadas, the Cougars will be changing their identity for the game on Thursday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. to become the Kane County Cicadas.

Illinois is predicted to be at the center of the Cicada emergence, which hasn't occurred since 1803. Two different broods of cicadas, the 17-year brood and the 13-year brood, will be emerging from the ground at the same time. This is set to begin late May and continue throughout the summer.

To commemorate this "once in a lifetime" event, the Cougars will be wearing Kane County Cicada jerseys and caps. The jerseys will be available for auction with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Kane County Conservation Foundation and the caps will be available for pre-order. In addition to the uniforms, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a custom insect swatter. Cicada Night will feature several food items in conjunction with cicadas and other insects.

In case insects aren't your thing, it is also a Thirsty Thursday with $2 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas, plus there will be entertainment from America's Got Talent Grace Good and post-game fireworks.

The Kane County Cougars open the 2024 season on Tuesday, May 14 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Individual tickets are on sale now for the 2024 season. Contact the ticket office at 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com to purchase tickets today. To view the full promotions schedule, visit kccougars.com/promotions. Follow the Cougars on Facebook, Instagram and X for more information about Cicada Night and the 2024 season.

