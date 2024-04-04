Outfielder Enríquez Added to Goldeyes Roster

April 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Thursday of outfielder Roby Enríquez.

The 27-year-old spent the last two seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks' system, reaching the Class-AA level with the Texas League's Amarillo Sod Poodles in 2022 and 2023. In 136 games in Arizona's chain, Enríquez hit .290 with 27 doubles, eight home runs, and 65 runs batted in.

A native of Carolina, Puerto Rico, Enríquez made his professional debut with the Boise Hawks of the Pioneer League - a Major League Baseball Partner League - in 2021 after two seasons at Indiana State University (Terre Haute, Indiana).

Enríquez also has experience playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League and has twice represented the island in the Caribbean Series, where he was a teammate of numerous Major League veterans.

"I was made aware of Roby last season while I was with Cleburne and unfortunately, I didn't have the roster space to pursue him at the time but I am glad I had that opportunity this off season," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "He's got a lot of good baseball ahead of him and it is clear we just signed a very good hitter. He has put up very respectable numbers at the Double A level and we expect that to carry over for us this season."

Winnipeg now has 18 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Justin Courtney

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

C Rob Emery

OF Roby Enríquez

OF Adam Hall

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

RHP Zac Reininger

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

RHP Joey Steele

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.