La Moderna Field Takes a Step Towards a Seamless Experience: Going Cash-Free for the 2024 Season

April 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - La Moderna Field, the home of Railroader Baseball, is thrilled to announce a move towards enhancing fan experience and safety by transitioning to a cash-free payment system for the upcoming 2024 season.

In an era where convenience and security are paramount, La Moderna Field recognizes the importance of providing a seamless and efficient experience for all attendees. By going to digital and card payments, the venue aims to streamline transactions, reduce wait times, and minimize physical contact, aligning with evolving consumer preferences and global health guidelines.

Alternatively, cash can be exchanged for Spike Bucks and used throughout the ballpark including concessions and the team store. Spike Bucks will be available at the stadium during Railroader games.

The transition to a digital and card payment system will enable fans to make purchases swiftly and securely using various electronic payment methods, including credit/debit cards, mobile wallets, and contactless payments. Beyond the convenience factor, using these payments methods offers numerous benefits, including:

Enhanced Safety: Minimizing the handling of physical currency reduces the risk of transmission of germs and viruses, promoting a healthier environment for attendees, staff, and vendors alike.

Efficiency: With faster transactions and reduced queues, fans can spend less time waiting in line and more time enjoying the thrilling atmosphere of live sports and entertainment.

Accessibility: Embracing digital payment methods ensures inclusivity for all attendees, regardless of their preferred payment preferences or financial circumstances.

Streamlined Operations: By eliminating the need for cash handling and management, La Moderna Field can optimize its operational efficiency, allowing staff to focus on delivering exceptional service and hospitality.

"We're committed to making this transition as seamless and user-friendly as possible for our fans," added Chris Jones, GM of the Railroaders. "Our dedicated team will be on hand to provide guidance and support every step of the way, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the excitement of game day without any hassle."

To facilitate a smooth transition, La Moderna Field will provide ample communication and support to ensure that fans are well-informed and equipped to navigate the cash-free experience seamlessly. On-site assistance will be readily available to address any questions or concerns.

