Preview: Mayhem vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (Game 18)

Mayhem Triumph in Wild Third Period

Despite being significantly outshot in the third period all season, the Mayhem have been utterly dominant in the closing stanza. They have outscored opponents 23-10 and are 11-0-0 when entering the third period with a lead. Last night, however, it appeared as though things would change.

The Mayhem led 2-1 at the start of period three, quickly found themselves down 3-2, and rallied from behind to muster a 4-3 regulation victory. The comeback propelled the Mayhem to sole possession of first place in the SPHL, now two points ahead of the Birmingham Bulls. Birmingham will start a two-game road series in Fayetteville tonight, with every other team in the league active, as well.

The Matchup

Roanoke's frustration after another valiant effort fell short will be imminent. They suffered a couple of tough breaks, with an unusual whistle being blown and a late penalty handed to their captain Steve Mele in the third period, which resulted in the Mayhem tying the game. The penalty was ruled a delay of game for a hand pass, which is an infraction which is very seldom called, no less in a game where whistles are few and far between. Oddly enough, the two most penalized teams in the SPHL were fairly well-behaved last night, with a total of just four minor penalties being called the entire night. Expect a much more gritty evening to close out a long series of games in which both sides have grown tired of seeing each other.

New Talent

A pair of new players donned the Mayhem uniform for the first time last night. Defenseman Taylor Love (#16) debuted strongly alongside his d-partner Jarret Kup, making a handful of enormous plays despite logging limited ice time in his first game. He virtually saved a goal in the early going, plucking a loose puck off the goal line and flinging it out of harm's way to keep the Mayhem in front. He nearly tallied an assist on the very same shift, centering a pass for a shot which was blocked by a goal-saving Roanoke skate. Love looked comfortable defensively and promises to be a fine addition to the blue line for Macon.

Andrew D'Agostini did not play last night, but he practiced with the Mayhem for most of the week and looked extremely agile and sharp in goal. He is an aggressive, athletic goaltender with ECHL and SPHL experience. There is a strong chance he makes his debut tonight, but if not, look to see him between the pipes for the Mayhem before long.

Star Wars Night / Youth Sports Night

Tonight, the Mayhem will wrap up a four-game stretch against Roanoke on Star Wars Night, where fans can unleash their inner Jedi and join the Mayhem in their fight against the dark side. Enjoy some of the iconic music and characters from George Lucas' legendary saga throughout the night.

Youth sports are very important to the Mayhem, who were all young athletes at one point and would not be where they are today without help from youth sports programs. Therefore, the Mayhem are excited to dedicate next Friday night's game to youth sports, and invite all organizations to attend. Puck drops at 7:35 pm ET both nights. T

